Southampton Boat Show in Pictures

TheYachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show opened its doors for the 49th edition on Friday 15 September and will run through to Sunday 24 September.
First a word from the sponsors - Click image for a larger image
Yes it's a Boat Show - Click image for a larger image
There are a few dinghies - This is the lovely Hartley Boats Osprey - Click image for a larger image
When the Show's not in town, Cruise Ships rule the harbour - Click image for a larger image
Someone has to change the light bulbs - Click image for a larger image
Beneteau are there in force of course - Click image for a larger image
This should fit your Garage - Click image for a larger image
But the Hardy 45 might need a new one - Click image for a larger image
This J/70 is what is setting the sportsboat market on fire - 160+ at their Worlds last week - Click image for a larger image
A Dutch funky yacht-speedboat cross-over, Saffier Se33 - Click image for a larger image
USN P22 Gunship of 1952 was doing Guardship duties - Click image for a larger image
Excellent double-glazing on It's Magic - Click image for a larger image
Guinness is still Good for You - Click image for a larger image
Not forgetting the quirky sideshows - Click image for a larger image
And there is some actual sailing - Click image for a larger image
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
17 September 2017 10:33 GMT