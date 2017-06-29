News
 

Southampton Boat Show in Pictures

TheYachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show opened its doors for the 49th edition on Friday 15 September and will run through to Sunday 24 September.

First a word from the sponsors - Click image for a larger image


Yes it's a Boat Show - Click image for a larger image


There are a few dinghies - This is the lovely Hartley Boats Osprey - Click image for a larger image


When the Show's not in town, Cruise Ships rule the harbour - Click image for a larger image


Someone has to change the light bulbs - Click image for a larger image


Beneteau are there in force of course - Click image for a larger image


This should fit your Garage - Click image for a larger image


But the Hardy 45 might need a new one - Click image for a larger image


This J/70 is what is setting the sportsboat market on fire - 160+ at their Worlds last week - Click image for a larger image


A Dutch funky yacht-speedboat cross-over, Saffier Se33 - Click image for a larger image


USN P22 Gunship of 1952 was doing Guardship duties - Click image for a larger image


Excellent double-glazing on It's Magic - Click image for a larger image


Guinness is still Good for You - Click image for a larger image


Not forgetting the quirky sideshows - Click image for a larger image


And there is some actual sailing - Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
17 September 2017 10:33 GMT

Related articles

Southampton Boat Show in Pictures 17 September 2017 10:33
YJA Yachtsman of the Year Awards - Nominations Invited 16 September 2017 9:14
Mills released from hospital in Sardinia 14 September 2017 7:22
Sail Aid UK announces Hurricane Irma Relief Fundraising Dinner 12 September 2017 10:43
Hannah Mills hospitalised after Boom strike 11 September 2017 7:28
World Sailing Show video update 29 August 2017 16:25
HMS Queen Elizabeth enters Portsmouth Harbour 16 August 2017 6:46
Monaco Solar & Electric Boat Challenge shines on Solar! 16 July 2017 6:58
MACIF winner in New York! 4 July 2017 7:17
Thierry Briend injured on Sodebo Ultim 3 July 2017 7:18
Queen Mary 2 arrives in New York 2 July 2017 6:31
QM2 leaves chasing yachts in her wake 29 June 2017 6:57


Latest






















UK Hosted