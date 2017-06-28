YJA Yachtsman of the Year Awards - Nominations Invited

Click image for a larger image

The NEW YJA Young Bloggers Competition intended to give young bloggers, journalists, video and photographers and aspiring radio presenters a chance to get their first break in yachting journalism was also launched.

Nominations for both awards and the Bloggers competition were launched at the Yachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show Friday, and close on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Nominations for the two prestigious awards may be made by the public and anyone within the UK yachting community and can include those involved in dinghy sailing, windsurfing, offshore and ocean racing, short handed and long distance cruising and from the world of power boating.

Nominations may be made online via the YJA website as well as the Boat Show and at all nine Premier Marinas websites.

Entries for the Young Bloggers competition are expected to attract interest from young journalists and photographers anxious to break into yachting journalism.

The Awards provide an opportunity for the public to put forward their yachting heroes and celebrate the achievements of up-and-coming talent.

The winners for each Award will be announced on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Trinity House, London.

The current title holders are:

Gavin Reid, a 28-year old adventurer who took part in the 2015-2016 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race for amateur sailors, for his heroic mid-ocean rescue of a sailor found trapped at the top of the mast on another yacht with the 2016 boats.com YJA Yachtsman of the Year Award.

And Elliott Kuzyk, then 15, from Poole, Dorset won the 2016 boats.com YJA Young Sailor of the Year Award after winning the 2016 Topper World Championship.

16 September 2017