Mills released from hospital in Sardinia

Hannah Mills who suffered a small brain bleed and broken nose after being struck by a J/70 boom in training, was discharged after a CT scan gave her the all clear to sail.


Mills spent a night in hospital after she was struck in the face by the boom while training for the J/70 World Championships in Sardinia.

She has been given a mask to wear while sailing to protect her nose.

Due to strong winds, the first two days of racing for the J/70 championships have been cancelled, with racing expected to start today, Thursday.

Mills won a gold in the Rio Olympics sailing in the 470 class with Saskia Clark.

Following Clark's retirement from competition Mills intends to defend her 470 title at Tokyo 2020 with new crew, Eilidh McIntyre.

G New
14 September 2017 7:22 GMT

