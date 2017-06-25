News
 

Sail Aid UK announces Hurricane Irma Relief Fundraising Dinner

The Sail Aid UK (SAUK) Hurricane Irma Relief Fundraising Dinner will take place on the evening of Saturday 11 November on the 'Flight Deck' at Land Rover BAR, the home of the British America's Cup Team, in Old Portsmouth, UK.


The Fundraiser, with Adventurer and Broadcaster Hannah White offering her services as Mistress of Ceremonies, will be a Black Tie/Loud Shirt gathering with many high profile sailing names already pledging their support for the cause including:

Sir Ben and Lady Georgie Ainslie, Ian Walker, Shirley Robertson, Sam Davies, Andy Beadsworth and Helena Lucas amongst others.

The funds raised will be channelled towards helping support the relief effort for the regeneration and reconstruction of communities in those British territories in the Caribbean that have been most severely hit by the recent spate of hurricanes.

These include, but are not limited to, the islands of the BVI, Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla.

The evening promises loads of fabulous entertainment, a Silent as well as a Live auction, a Raffle and the entire evening stacks up to be a truly memorable occasion with plenty of fun and fundraising and an opportunity for the sailing community to unite.

Anyone wishing to get involved, whether in donating prizes, donating funds, making enquiries about table bookings for the Dinner etc, in the first instance please email: hello@sailaiduk.com

Sail Aid UK
12 September 2017 10:43 GMT

