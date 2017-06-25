Hannah Mills hospitalised after Boom strike





Mills wrote on her Facebook page - Not quite the start we were looking for out in Sardinia for the J/70 Worlds! A boom to the nose caused a fairly scary few hours in an Italian hospital with a whole heap of blood.

A fractured nose and a small brain bleed kept me in overnight. Just waiting another CT scan result to hopefully get the all clear and get out of here!

We have an all female crew out here, the only one in 175 boats, our first day of training was fab - barring the last 5 minutes!



G New

11 September 2017 7:28 GMT