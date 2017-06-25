News
 

Hannah Mills hospitalised after Boom strike

Olympic 470 sailing champion Hannah Mills has suffered a 'small brain bleed' and a fractured nose while practicing for the J/70 World Championships in Sardinia.


Mills wrote on her Facebook page - Not quite the start we were looking for out in Sardinia for the J/70 Worlds! A boom to the nose caused a fairly scary few hours in an Italian hospital with a whole heap of blood.

A fractured nose and a small brain bleed kept me in overnight. Just waiting another CT scan result to hopefully get the all clear and get out of here!

We have an all female crew out here, the only one in 175 boats, our first day of training was fab - barring the last 5 minutes!

G New
11 September 2017 7:28 GMT

Related articles

Mills released from hospital in Sardinia 14 September 2017 7:22
Sail Aid UK announces Hurricane Irma Relief Fundraising Dinner 12 September 2017 10:43
Hannah Mills hospitalised after Boom strike 11 September 2017 7:28
World Sailing Show video update 29 August 2017 16:25
HMS Queen Elizabeth enters Portsmouth Harbour 16 August 2017 6:46
Monaco Solar & Electric Boat Challenge shines on Solar! 16 July 2017 6:58
MACIF winner in New York! 4 July 2017 7:17
Thierry Briend injured on Sodebo Ultim 3 July 2017 7:18
Queen Mary 2 arrives in New York 2 July 2017 6:31
QM2 leaves chasing yachts in her wake 29 June 2017 6:57
The Bridge Race - Trimarans start to fly 28 June 2017 9:26
A Bridge too far ? 25 June 2017 9:52


Latest






















UK Hosted