Monaco Solar & Electric Boat Challenge shines on Solar!

With the four standard contests and a new offshore race between Monaco and Nice completed, the three-day programme more than met expectations of the 21 teams from seven nationalities.

The one overriding objective is to use competition to promote eco-responsible propulsion to the largest number of people involved in motor-sport.

Gerhard van der Schaar’s Dutch boat Clafis Victron Energy Solar Boat Team in the Open Class and Johannes van der Steen driving NHL Solarboatteam in Challenge A, each won the Fleet Endurance Race, the speed contest, slalom and one-on-one duels in their respective categories.

Schaar’s Dutch team also won the YCM Speed Record, with a speed of 47.906 km/h registered over one eighth of a mile (231.5m).

Click image for a larger image

The big novelty this year was launch of the Monaco Offshore Solar & Electric Race from Monaco to Nice and back.

Built to YCM Offshore Class specifications, the electric boat Heliodive equipped with 50 solar panels, and able to take three people aboard, completed the 25 nautical miles in 3 hours 10 minutes to establish a reference time.

Overall ranking

Challenge A Class:

1st: NHL Solarboatteam - Johannes van der Steen – NED – 959 Pts

2nd: WhisperPower Solar Team - Jeroen Antonisse – NED – 869 Pts

3rd: Antwerp Maritime Academy - Jos Noteboom – BEL – 825 Pts

Open Class:

1st: Clafis Victron Energy Solar Boat Team - Gerhard van der Schaar – NED – 1200 Pts

2nd: Sunderbird – Emden - Matthias Graf – GER – 769 Pts

3rd: Solar Boat Twente - Jasper Admiraal – NED – 694 Pts



G New

16 July 2017 6:58 GMT