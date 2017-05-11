News
 

MACIF winner in New York!

Macif dominated The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race from the front, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Monday, 3 July.

Elapsed time was 8 days, 00 hours 31 minutes and 20 seconds after leaving France from under the Saint-Nazaire Bridge on Sunday, 25 June.

François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif sailed 3,582.13 miles at an average speed of 18.61 knots.

Macif finished 2 days 7 hours and 46 minutes behind the Queen Mary 2, which covered a much more direct course of 3,100.59 miles at an average speed of 22.67 knots.

Francis Joyon and his four-man crew on IDEC Sport have finished second, crossing the finish line on Tuesday, 4 July at 00:09:03 (local time).

Their time was 8 days, 11 hours 9 minutes and 3 seconds, some 10 hours, 37 minutes and 43 seconds after the winner, Macif. IDEC Sport sailed 3,486.60 miles at an average speed of 17.16 knots.

Actual with Yves Le Blevec FRA sailing has abandoned the race and is on her way back to France.

