QM2 leaves chasing yachts in her wake

Meanwhile the four trimarans battle with upwind conditions and the crew with the correspondingly tough living conditions.

Sam Davis on Actual reported that:

We were jumping waves and the movement is pretty violent, so trying to get any kind of sleep is tricky because you just get thrown out of your bunk. They’re noisy and there’s a lot of vibration as well.

It’s pretty interesting and funny to have the Queen Mary on our race report screen. We can see them hooning across the Atlantic at 24-25 knots in a nice straight line.

And every time I look at their position on the chart I think about all the people in their nice comfy beds and eating nice meals in the restaurant.

The QM2 could probably spare one or two of its 146 chefs, but the trimarans will have to close the gap of 500 miles first.

After the strong northwesterlies that saw the multihulls begin to fly at up to 35 knots yesterday, they were upwind in lighter westerlies on Wednesday.

At the 16:00 hrs ranking, MACIF (François Gabart) had retaken the lead from IDEC Sport (Francis Joyon), with both making under 20 knots.

Sodebo (Thomas Colville) has closed the gap in third place by 10 miles to 70 miles. All three have now tacked north.

Actual, still reaching in norhtwesterlies, was the fastest of the four, averaging 20 knots and had reduced the gap to the leader to under 200 miles.





While for the QM2, which will arrive on Wednesday night at the Grand Banks of Newfoundland, famous for their fishing and dense fog, conditions could not be better.

“Smooth seas and not much swell, so, not favourable conditions for our competitors, but perfect conditions for us,” QM2’s Captain Chris Wells noted during his midday announcement.

Before adding that at 06:00 the QM2 would pass 175 miles north of where the Titanic sank in April 1912.

G New

29 June 2017 6:57 GMT