A Bridge too far ?

Two thousand seven hundred passengers will be on board the Cunard flagship Queen Mary 2 to race against the trimarans.

Queen Mary 2, 345 meters long and weighing over 75,000 tons will be challenged by the largest trimarans in the world, including those belonging to Thomas Coville (Sodebo), François Gabart (Macif), Francis Joyon (IDEC) and Yves Le Blevec (Actual).



This transatlantic race is a unique event, not least because the Queen Mary 2 will travel 3,150 miles in 6 days at an average of 28 knots, racing against the Ultime Trimarans.

The Queen Mary 2 will leave St Nazaire Port on 25 June and reach New York on 1 July.

The trimarans are expected between 2 and 4 July and will dock in the Atlantic Basin in Brooklyn (Brooklyn Cruise Terminal).

25 June 2017 9:52 GMT