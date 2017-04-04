Firework display saved for Cowes Week

Cowes Week fireworks finale to be named Lendy Cowes Week Fireworks.

The recently-announced new Title Sponsor, Lendy The Property Platform, was very keen to preserve this iconic finale to the regatta and has generously pledged support to secure this year's display.

The popular Cowes fireworks display has taken place on the final Friday of Cowes Week since the very earliest days of the regatta and is viewed by many as an intrinsic part of the onshore festivities.

It is an event for the community and the funding model has evolved in recent years to better reflect this, however, this year funding had fallen short before Lendy's support.

This year's display will take place on Friday 4th August at 9.30pm.

23 June 2017 6:52 GMT