News
 

Firework display saved for Cowes Week

The famous Cowes Week fiework display will go ahead, after months of speculation about its future.

Cowes Week fireworks finale to be named Lendy Cowes Week Fireworks.

The recently-announced new Title Sponsor, Lendy The Property Platform, was very keen to preserve this iconic finale to the regatta and has generously pledged support to secure this year's display.

The popular Cowes fireworks display has taken place on the final Friday of Cowes Week since the very earliest days of the regatta and is viewed by many as an intrinsic part of the onshore festivities.

It is an event for the community and the funding model has evolved in recent years to better reflect this, however, this year funding had fallen short before Lendy's support.

This year's display will take place on Friday 4th August at 9.30pm.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
23 June 2017 6:52 GMT

Related articles

Firework display saved for Cowes Week 23 June 2017 6:52
Storm Hits OSTAR and TWOSTAR Fleet 10 June 2017 22:10
World Sailing Show at AC35 and World Cup Series 3 June 2017 9:13
Nick Elliott is new Race Director Royal Prince Alfred YC 18 May 2017 10:29
North Sails UK Superyacht Sails Centre 11 May 2017 8:45
London On-Water to feature live America's Cup Races 4 May 2017 21:23
SAP provide Cutting-Edge Solutions to World Sailing 2 May 2017 9:01
Mark Robinson is new Olympic Performance Manager 28 April 2017 11:26
America's Cup teams join fight against invasive lionfish 19 April 2017 17:06
RYA Youth Championships welcome HRH The Princess Royal 13 April 2017 16:55
Sparky presented with Boats.com/YJA Special Award 6 April 2017 12:05
Australian sailor dismasted on Antarctica circumnavigation 4 April 2017 5:06


Latest






















UK Hosted