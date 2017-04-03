Storm Hits OSTAR and TWOSTAR Fleet

In the early hours of Friday 9 June, 60 knot winds and 50-foot (15-meter) seas were experienced by competitors taking part in the single-handed transatlantic race and two-handed transatlantic race, caused by a very low depression (967 mb).

These extreme conditions caused damage to many boats, one FURIA is reported sunk, with three emergency beacons (EPIRB) triggered.

The Canadian coastguard in Halifax immediately reacted to the situation sending ships and air support to all the boats in distress.

The cruise line Cunard said that the Queen Mary 2 rescued a lone yachtsman from the yacht Tamarind as part of the operation.

The boats affected over the past 36 hours are:

TAMARIND – Suffered severe damage. Skipper well with no injuries. Rescued by Queen Mary 2 en route to Halifax.

HAPPY – Dismasted. Both crew rescued by ocean going tug APL FORWARD. No injuries reported.

FURIA – Boat sunk. Crew rescued by survey vessel THOR MAGNA. No injuries reported.

HARMONII – Mainsail and track damage. Retired. Heading under engine for the Azores. Skipper ok, no injuries.

SUOMI KUDU – Mainsail problems. Retired. Heading back to UK. Skipper ok, no injuries.

All other competitors safe but still experiencing a 10 – 15 metre swell, no injuries reported.

G New

10 June 2017 22:10 GMT