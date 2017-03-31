News
 

World Sailing Show at AC35 and World Cup Series

This month's World Sailing Show takes you behind the scenes and under the skin of the 35th America's Cup and more.

Hear from the top players as they describe the challenges that they will face and how the new technology works.

As the World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain draws nearer, attention starts to focus on teams that might have what it takes for the 2020 Games.

The World Sailing show also studies new 32m offshore trimaran, Gitana 17, designed to take on the world and set a new time for a non-stop circumnavigation.

She's big, bold and impressive. But this giant 15-tonne carbon tri is an ambitious project for her creators because Gitana 17 is designed to get up on her foils and fly.

Video timings:
01:37 America's Cup Preview
14:43 Gitana 17
19:12 World Cup Series Hyeres

G New
3 June 2017 9:13 GMT

