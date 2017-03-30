Nick Elliott is new Race Director Royal Prince Alfred YC





Nick Elliott joins the RPAYC from the UK based Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) where he has been running the racing program for the last nine years.

As this is a Fastnet year, Nick will see this race through with the aim of joining the RPAYC prior to the start of the new sailing season in September.

The RPAYC has one of the most comprehensive year round sailing programs in the country, offering up to five keel boat club racing days each week, a solid centerboard racing fleet and an extensive cruising program.

It also runs a training program for well in excess of 700 people annually, a busy regatta schedule and has a multi award winning program committed to supporting disabled sailing.

G New

18 May 2017 10:29 GMT