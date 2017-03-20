London On-Water to feature live America's Cup Races

Click image for a larger image

And . . . London On-Water 2017 will be THE place to watch America's Cup Races in London!

With a big screen positioned on Marble Quay, the event will be a fabulous place for workers and residents in London to gather for some great on-water action, live from Bermuda!

Located in Central London at St. Katharine Docks, London’s premier marina, with newly upgraded pontoons, and a great new time to coincide with The America's Cup.

As well as presenting plenty of beautiful yachts and boats of all varieties in the Central Basin of St Katharine Docks, the Show will also feature a ‘Mariner’s Retail Village’ on Marble Quay.

Click image for a larger image

The village will be selling everything from clothing to coasters and anchors to echo-sounders, while a selection of beautiful luxury cars will keep the landlubber entranced.

Held over four days, the land based section of London On-Water is free to enter for all visitors and just a £5 charitable donation if you wish to visit and board the many yachts and boats on display.

G New

4 May 2017 21:23 GMT