SAP provide Cutting-Edge Solutions to World Sailing

SAP is providing World Sailing with SAP® Sailing Analytics software and the SAP Sailing Race Manager mobile app across all classes at the World Cup Series of events.

The technology was used at the recent World Cup Series event in Hyères, France, available for all ten Olympic classes, kiteboarding and the Para World Sailing keelboat.

Every boat at the World Cup Series events will carry a tracking device and data will feed in directly from the water, bringing followers real-time tracking, live leader boards and race information from multiple areas.

Wind sensors will also be placed around the racing areas, providing immediate updates on the sailing conditions the world's leading sailors at the World Cup Series are competing in.

SAP Sailing Analytics enables users to dive deep into the data from every race tracked and provides key analytics such as manoeuvers made, distance sailed and winning lanes to analyze and understand their performance.

To support the Race Officials, SAP will provide the SAP Sailing Race Manager mobile app at the World Cup Series to deliver greater efficiency and control during running the sailing events.

G New

2 May 2017 9:01 GMT