Mark Robinson is new Olympic Performance Manager

The RYA has named Mark Robinson as its new Olympic Performance Manager.


Image Miles Standish

Robinson, 42, joins the British Sailing Team in June from a Performance Manager role for Australia’s Paralympic sailors who topped the medal table at Rio 2016.

He also managed Australian Sailing’s State Institute of Sport programmes, the National Youth Team, Performance Coach development and the Performance Pathway.

Robinson will have the day-to-day responsibility of driving the British Sailing Team programme strategy and delivery, supported by newly-appointed Director of Racing Ian Walker.

RYA CEO Sarah Treseder commented: “In Mark we have found an exceptional candidate whose talent, track record, experience and commitment to achieve are everything the world’s leading Olympic sailing nation should expect from its new team manager."

28 April 2017 11:26 GMT

