America's Cup teams join fight against invasive lionfish

Celebrity chefs committed to sustainability will compete to see who has the tastiest solution to the problem of invasive lionfish at the EatLionfish Chefs’ Throwdown, Bermuda.

Timed to coincide with Earth Week, each of the six nations participating in the 35th America’s Cup will be represented by a top chef vying to create the best lionfish dish in the Throwdown.

Land Rover BAR will have Necker Island Head Chef Chris Kenny vying to win them the top prize.

Land Rover BAR have also received support for the Lionfish Throwdown from Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall who is supporting the team with a unique Lionfish recipe created from his famous River Cottage HQ.

Judges of the contest will be the skippers and representatives of the America’s Cup teams.

The winning chef and the team represented by the chef will be awarded a prize of $10,000 each, to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Organized by 11th Hour Racing, the Chefs’ Throwdown brings together all the teams competing in the 35th America’s Cup around an important environmental issue, promoting Bermuda’s position as a leader in sustainable fishing practices.

Native to the Indian and Pacific oceans, lionfish are rapidly expanding their range in the Caribbean and Atlantic, where they have no natural predators.

The lionfish has even been spotted in Malta and most recently, Italy. A single lionfish will spawn approximately 30,000 - 40,000 eggs every three to five days, and can consume 20 fish in 30 minutes.

The event to be held at the National Museum of Bermuda on Wednesday 19 April, ahead of Earth Day.

