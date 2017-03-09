RYA Youth Championships welcome HRH The Princess Royal

HRH arrived and met the local dignitaries and our very own Commodore, Trustees and rear Commodore Youth.

A quick change of clothing and HRH was delivered to Selene to be transferred over to the Wet Wheels catamaran to watch the racing.

Once the entourage had boarded Selene we had a few moments of slight concern when the boat grounded out and refused to reverse off the beach.

Marcus Rogers saved the day by getting his feet wet and pushing us off !

So now we can say that Selene is good enough for a Royal visit.

Mitch Webb

13 April 2017 16:55 GMT