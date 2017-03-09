News
 

RYA Youth Championships welcome HRH The Princess Royal

Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, President of the Royal Yachting Association, visited the 2017 RYA Youth National Championships at Hayling Island SC on Thursday.

HRH arrived and met the local dignitaries and our very own Commodore, Trustees and rear Commodore Youth.

A quick change of clothing and HRH was delivered to Selene to be transferred over to the Wet Wheels catamaran to watch the racing.

Once the entourage had boarded Selene we had a few moments of slight concern when the boat grounded out and refused to reverse off the beach.

Marcus Rogers saved the day by getting his feet wet and pushing us off !

So now we can say that Selene is good enough for a Royal visit.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Mitch Webb
13 April 2017 16:55 GMT

Related articles

RYA Youth Championships welcome HRH The Princess Royal 13 April 2017 16:55
Sparky presented with Boats.com/YJA Special Award 6 April 2017 12:05
Australian sailor dismasted on Antarctica circumnavigation 4 April 2017 5:06
Ian Walker to be new RYA Director of Racing 3 April 2017 16:19
The Monaco Solar & Electric Boat Challenge 31 March 2017 10:27
London Boat Show gets a Haircut 30 March 2017 15:19
Conrad Colman's candid description of going overboard 27 March 2017 8:35
Quality Time with Mike Peyton 20 March 2017 11:58
Hayling Island SC gets a new look - On and Off the water 18 March 2017 19:04
RYA Award for Hayling Island Youth Champion 16 March 2017 6:17
First new sports Catamaran book in 10 years 14 March 2017 19:24
Cowes Week fireworks in danger 9 March 2017 11:13


Latest






















UK Hosted