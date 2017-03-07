News
 

Sparky presented with Boats.com/YJA Special Award

Stephen 'Sparky' Park presented with a boats.com/YJA Special Award for services to the sport of sailing.

Click image for a larger image

The award was presented by Barry Pickthall, Chairman of the Yachting Journalists' Association and former Chairman Bob Fisher at a lunch held at the Royal Southern YC this week.

Park has been the RYA's Olympic Team Manager for the last four Olympiads and led Britain's world-beating sailors to amass an unprecedented 23 Olympic and Paralympic medals during this period.

Olympic sailing medalists Giles Scott, Iain Percy and Paul Goodison all sent video messages from Bermuda where they are training to compete in the America's Cup, and Helena Lucas, who won Gold and Bronze medals under Park's management at successive Paralympic Games, was equally effusive during the lunch.

Park has been recruited to lead Britain's Olympic cycling team where he will introduce some of the coaching methods developed during his time in sailing.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New / YJA
6 April 2017 12:05 GMT

Related articles

Sparky presented with Boats.com/YJA Special Award 6 April 2017 12:05
Australian sailor dismasted on Antarctica circumnavigation 4 April 2017 5:06
Ian Walker to be new RYA Director of Racing 3 April 2017 16:19
The Monaco Solar & Electric Boat Challenge 31 March 2017 10:27
London Boat Show gets a Haircut 30 March 2017 15:19
Conrad Colman's candid description of going overboard 27 March 2017 8:35
Quality Time with Mike Peyton 20 March 2017 11:58
Hayling Island SC gets a new look - On and Off the water 18 March 2017 19:04
RYA Award for Hayling Island Youth Champion 16 March 2017 6:17
First new sports Catamaran book in 10 years 14 March 2017 19:24
Cowes Week fireworks in danger 9 March 2017 11:13
60! Years Ago: Foil Control Systems Then 7 March 2017 18:21


Latest






















UK Hosted