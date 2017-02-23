Australian sailor dismasted on Antarctica circumnavigation

She issued an an international radio distress signal early Tuesday after her mast broke in treacherous conditions in the Indian Ocean.

Reports say she was battling 40 knot winds and a seven-metre swell nearly 900 nautical miles south of the South African city of Cape Town.

The 32-year-old Blair set sail from Albany more than two months ago in an attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate Antarctica solo.

Ms Blair’s life wasn’t in immediate danger and will motor to the nearest port.

G New

4 April 2017 5:06 GMT