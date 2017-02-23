News
 

Australian sailor dismasted on Antarctica circumnavigation

Australian sailor Lisa Blair has been forced to abandon her attempt to circumnavigate Antarctica.

She issued an an international radio distress signal early Tuesday after her mast broke in treacherous conditions in the Indian Ocean.

Reports say she was battling 40 knot winds and a seven-metre swell nearly 900 nautical miles south of the South African city of Cape Town.

The 32-year-old Blair set sail from Albany more than two months ago in an attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate Antarctica solo.

Ms Blair’s life wasn’t in immediate danger and will motor to the nearest port.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
4 April 2017 5:06 GMT

Related articles

Australian sailor dismasted on Antarctica circumnavigation 4 April 2017 5:06
Ian Walker to be new RYA Director of Racing 3 April 2017 16:19
The Monaco Solar & Electric Boat Challenge 31 March 2017 10:27
London Boat Show gets a Haircut 30 March 2017 15:19
Conrad Colman's candid description of going overboard 27 March 2017 8:35
Quality Time with Mike Peyton 20 March 2017 11:58
Hayling Island SC gets a new look - On and Off the water 18 March 2017 19:04
RYA Award for Hayling Island Youth Champion 16 March 2017 6:17
First new sports Catamaran book in 10 years 14 March 2017 19:24
Cowes Week fireworks in danger 9 March 2017 11:13
60! Years Ago: Foil Control Systems Then 7 March 2017 18:21
Dubois Naval Architects for auction 23 February 2017 13:11


Latest






















UK Hosted