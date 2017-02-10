The Monaco Solar & Electric Boat Challenge

Click image for a larger image

Organised in collaboration with the UIM (Union Internationale Motonautique) and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, this event is a chance for engineering students to let their imaginations and talent run free.

These are youngsters determined to put the event on the map, as a benchmark to raise public awareness of clean modern technologies in the battle against climate change.

Unique in the Mediterranean it is the first and only competition to bring together on the open sea, in one race area, solar and electric powered race boats.

An endurance fleet race, timed slalom and one-on-one duels are again on the programme this year, testing boats to the limit.

For the first time since its launch, the event includes a 25-nautical-mile offshore course between Cannes and Monaco for a new class of boat, the YCM Offshore Class.

Brainchild of the Yacht Club de Monaco, the boats will be breaking new ground in being able to take three people on board.

G New

31 March 2017 10:27 GMT