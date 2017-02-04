News
 

Quality Time with Mike Peyton

Mike Peyton sadly passed away at the end of January, just after his 96th birthday.

In order to celebrate his life, Fernhurst Books is re-publishing his book Quality Time?

This was originally published in 2005 to clebrate Mike's 50 years of sailing.

In this book, along with 80 of his incomparable cartoons, Mike recounts how he became a yachting cartoonist and his fifty years of sailing.

In the book Mike reveals, in a typical deadpan style, how he became an Art Student and was taught to draw. The yachting bit took a bit longer.

But fortunately for us the two came together and a great comic talent was born.

Mike Peyton lied about his age to join the army at the start of the Second World War.

Captured and sent to a prisoner of war camp, he escaped to join and fight with the Russian Red Army.

After the war he trained at Manchester Art School, discovered boating, spending his wedding night besides the Thames in London, having got there by canoe!

He worked as a freelance cartoonist for many magazines and had over 18 books of yachting cartoons published.

Mike passed away in late January 2017, a few days after his 96th birthday.

Mike Peyton, who has been described as ‘The world’s foremost yachting cartoonist,’ was named as the recipient of a special Yachting Journalist Association, Diamond Jubilee Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Quality Time? is available at www.fernhurstbooks.com

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
20 March 2017 11:58 GMT

Related articles

Quality Time with Mike Peyton 20 March 2017 11:58
Hayling Island SC gets a new look - On and Off the water 18 March 2017 19:04
RYA Award for Hayling Island Youth Champion 16 March 2017 6:17
First new sports Catamaran book in 10 years 14 March 2017 19:24
Cowes Week fireworks in danger 9 March 2017 11:13
60! Years Ago: Foil Control Systems Then 7 March 2017 18:21
Dubois Naval Architects for auction 23 February 2017 13:11
World Sailing and the shift to Digital 21 February 2017 15:04
Eileen Ramsay has died at the age of 101 10 February 2017 12:57
New Uffa Fox Flying 10 will be at RYA Dinghy Show 9 February 2017 18:33
Times They Are a-Changin at the RYA 9 February 2017 11:32
VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation approaches Barbados 4 February 2017 15:33


Latest






















UK Hosted