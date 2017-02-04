Quality Time with Mike Peyton

In order to celebrate his life, Fernhurst Books is re-publishing his book Quality Time?

This was originally published in 2005 to clebrate Mike's 50 years of sailing.

In this book, along with 80 of his incomparable cartoons, Mike recounts how he became a yachting cartoonist and his fifty years of sailing.

In the book Mike reveals, in a typical deadpan style, how he became an Art Student and was taught to draw. The yachting bit took a bit longer.

But fortunately for us the two came together and a great comic talent was born.

Mike Peyton lied about his age to join the army at the start of the Second World War.



Captured and sent to a prisoner of war camp, he escaped to join and fight with the Russian Red Army.

After the war he trained at Manchester Art School, discovered boating, spending his wedding night besides the Thames in London, having got there by canoe!

He worked as a freelance cartoonist for many magazines and had over 18 books of yachting cartoons published.

Mike passed away in late January 2017, a few days after his 96th birthday.



Mike Peyton, who has been described as ‘The world’s foremost yachting cartoonist,’ was named as the recipient of a special Yachting Journalist Association, Diamond Jubilee Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Quality Time? is available at www.fernhurstbooks.com

