Hayling Island SC gets a new look - On and Off the water

As the club enters its 96th year not just the Yearbook is getting a new look.

Club racing is undergoing a fresh approach, with sprint and team racing proving popular and the annual Regatta changing to a weekend open event.

The extended Whitsun Regatta allows for more varied racing - a mix of 'round the harbour racing', short-course racing and 'championship style' racing - with a busy social calendar planned for competitors and families.

As one of only four RYA coastal Centres of Excellence, HISC have run events from the international Moth and Laser Worlds, to the annual Chichester Harbour Race Week and the Round Hayling Windsurf Race.

Events that bring the best competitive sailors in the world to Hayling Island.

Much has been written about the changing attitudes to dinghy and keel boat racing with the many competing calls on our leisure time.

HISC is not resting on its laurels, it continues to develop and embrace a rapidly changing sailing scene, both competitively and socially.

You can read the HISC Yearbook online or download here.

Gerald New - Sailweb

18 March 2017 19:04 GMT