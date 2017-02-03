News
 

Hayling Island SC gets a new look - On and Off the water

Hayling Island Sailing Club has broken with tradition and changed the format and content of its iconic Yearbook.

Click image for a larger image

As the club enters its 96th year not just the Yearbook is getting a new look.

Club racing is undergoing a fresh approach, with sprint and team racing proving popular and the annual Regatta changing to a weekend open event.

The extended Whitsun Regatta allows for more varied racing - a mix of 'round the harbour racing', short-course racing and 'championship style' racing - with a busy social calendar planned for competitors and families.

As one of only four RYA coastal Centres of Excellence, HISC have run events from the international Moth and Laser Worlds, to the annual Chichester Harbour Race Week and the Round Hayling Windsurf Race.

Events that bring the best competitive sailors in the world to Hayling Island.

Much has been written about the changing attitudes to dinghy and keel boat racing with the many competing calls on our leisure time.

HISC is not resting on its laurels, it continues to develop and embrace a rapidly changing sailing scene, both competitively and socially.

You can read the HISC Yearbook online or download here.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
18 March 2017 19:04 GMT

Related articles

Hayling Island SC gets a new look - On and Off the water 18 March 2017 19:04
RYA Award for Hayling Island Youth Champion 16 March 2017 6:17
First new sports Catamaran book in 10 years 14 March 2017 19:24
Cowes Week fireworks in danger 9 March 2017 11:13
60! Years Ago: Foil Control Systems Then 7 March 2017 18:21
Dubois Naval Architects for auction 23 February 2017 13:11
World Sailing and the shift to Digital 21 February 2017 15:04
Eileen Ramsay has died at the age of 101 10 February 2017 12:57
New Uffa Fox Flying 10 will be at RYA Dinghy Show 9 February 2017 18:33
Times They Are a-Changin at the RYA 9 February 2017 11:32
VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation approaches Barbados 4 February 2017 15:33
Charlie McKee steps down from US Sailing Team 3 February 2017 12:10


Latest






















UK Hosted