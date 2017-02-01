RYA Award for Hayling Island Youth Champion

Click image for a larger image

Tom's accolade was amongst those of the UK’s most promising young sailors and windsurfers to be recognised with an Award at the show, held at Alexandra Palace.

The annual awards were presented by Paralympic Gold Medallist Helena Lucas in recognition of the outstanding achievements and performance of young people across the range of activities the RYA represents.

Tom was recognised for his performance in the 29er class when, along with his helm Crispin Beaumont, he finished third in a 200 strong fleet at last July’s 29er World Championship in Medemblik, Holland.

This made the pair the first British crew to gain a medal in this very competitive class since 2008.

They also won the 2016 British Youth and National Championships and in December were crowned Youth World Champions.

Tom was unable to be at the awards ceremony, due to training commitments but he said of his Award,

“I am delighted to receive this award in recognition of my achievements in 2016. I have been sailing at Hayling Island SC since the age of eight so I owe much of my success to the club’s fantastic youth and junior programme.”

