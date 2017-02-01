News
 

RYA Award for Hayling Island Youth Champion

Tom Darling, who sails at Hayling Island SC, received a Youth Champion Awards at the 2017 RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show.

Click image for a larger image

Tom's accolade was amongst those of the UK’s most promising young sailors and windsurfers to be recognised with an Award at the show, held at Alexandra Palace.

The annual awards were presented by Paralympic Gold Medallist Helena Lucas in recognition of the outstanding achievements and performance of young people across the range of activities the RYA represents.

Tom was recognised for his performance in the 29er class when, along with his helm Crispin Beaumont, he finished third in a 200 strong fleet at last July’s 29er World Championship in Medemblik, Holland.

This made the pair the first British crew to gain a medal in this very competitive class since 2008.

They also won the 2016 British Youth and National Championships and in December were crowned Youth World Champions.

Tom was unable to be at the awards ceremony, due to training commitments but he said of his Award,

“I am delighted to receive this award in recognition of my achievements in 2016. I have been sailing at Hayling Island SC since the age of eight so I owe much of my success to the club’s fantastic youth and junior programme.”

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

RYA
16 March 2017 6:17 GMT

Related articles

RYA Award for Hayling Island Youth Champion 16 March 2017 6:17
First new sports Catamaran book in 10 years 14 March 2017 19:24
Cowes Week fireworks in danger 9 March 2017 11:13
60! Years Ago: Foil Control Systems Then 7 March 2017 18:21
Dubois Naval Architects for auction 23 February 2017 13:11
World Sailing and the shift to Digital 21 February 2017 15:04
Eileen Ramsay has died at the age of 101 10 February 2017 12:57
New Uffa Fox Flying 10 will be at RYA Dinghy Show 9 February 2017 18:33
Times They Are a-Changin at the RYA 9 February 2017 11:32
VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation approaches Barbados 4 February 2017 15:33
Charlie McKee steps down from US Sailing Team 3 February 2017 12:10
Saxton and Groves to end Nacra 17 campaign 1 February 2017 18:26


Latest






















UK Hosted