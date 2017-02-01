First new sports Catamaran book in 10 years

Way back in 1979, Fernhurst Books was launched with the first of its Start to Finish series which helped sailors – from beginners to Club Champions – get the most out of their chosen craft.

For 2017 Fernhurst are relaunching the Start to Finish series with a brand new layout, and a fresh set of contributors keeping the books at the top of their game.

When Tom’s Phipps father Brian wrote the first edition, Tom was not even born! Now an Olympic-hopeful, Tom Phipps is the lead author of the new edition.

Since then, Tom has won the RYA Youth National Championships three times and the ISAF (now World Sailing) Youth World Championships twice.

Tom and his crew Nikki Boniface are currently the leading GBR Nacra 17 team campaigning for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

This latest edition is the first new sports catamaran book in over a decade and will be the only British title currently in print.

Beginning with key theory and seamanship skills, the Phipps’ take you through your early sailing experiences and caring for your cat.

Developing your skills on all points of sailing, you are introduced to trapezing, tuning and racing itself.

As your confidence grows you move onto advanced techniques and high performance catamarans. The final section gives a glimpse of the cutting edge of cat sailing with foiling platforms and solid wings.

30 focussed chapters are packed with over 350 photographs showing exactly how it’s done, with diagrams illustrating key boat parts, the various points of sailing and complex on-the-water scenarios with clarity.

Available at www.fernhurstbooks.com

As well as The Catamaran Book, the Start to Finish series currently includes The Laser Book, The Topper Book and The Mirror Book.



Fernhurst Books

14 March 2017 19:24 GMT