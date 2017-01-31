News
 

Cowes Week fireworks in danger

Cowes Week organisers have said it is unlikely the iconic fireworks display will go ahead in the same way as previous years this August.

A Cowes Week Ltd spokesperson said that it had proved difficult to sustain the level of donations needed for the display to go ahead, and it was unlikely that the fireworks display would go ahead in 2017.

A proposal for Cowes Town Council to take over managing the £40,000 fireworks display and raise funds to stage it, was unanimously rejected when it came before members last Thursday.

An alternative solution is being investigated by a local business which Cowes Week are pro-actively supporting.

9 March 2017 11:13 GMT

