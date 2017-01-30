News
 

60! Years Ago: Foil Control Systems Then

Gordon Baker developed and tested Monitor, a foiling sailboat in the 1950’s.

Jack Griffin recently visited the Mariners’ Museum in Newport News, Virginia, where they have Gordon Baker's Monitor.

This was built by Baker Manufacturing of Wisconsin for the US Navy in 1955.

Monitor had Ladder style hydrofoils that would be cranked down after launching. and also combined the rudder with hydrofoils to lift the stern.

Monitor could get up on the foils in about 13 knots of wind and sail at about twice the true wind speed.

Reports on top speed vary between 30 and 40 knots.

See a lot more here on Jack Griffin's blog www.cupexperience.com

Jack Griffin - Cup Experience
7 March 2017 18:21 GMT

