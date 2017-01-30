Dubois Naval Architects for auction



The Beast - image Dubois

Following the death of founder, Ed Dubois in March, 2016, aged 64, Peter Bolke, who had been with the company for 23 years, took on the role as managing director.

But the writing was on the wall with just one boat in build, design no. 405, the Beast, a 58m sloop in build at Royal Huisman at the time of the closure.

Marriott & Co (machinery and business assets valuers) in the UK is offering for sale by online auction the design firm's assets on behalf of the Liquidator of the company.



G New

23 February 2017 13:11 GMT