New Uffa Fox Flying 10 will be at RYA Dinghy Show

The Flying 15 is the best known and most popular of the series of planing keelboats that Uffa Fox designed in the late 1940s.

But a small number of the Flying 10 (10 ft waterline and 14 ft overall) were built in the 1950's and 1960s, and the West Lancs Yacht Club at Southport had a fleet of Flying 10s for racing on the Marine Lake.

One, Brigand BVSC, was spotted at the Beale Park Boat Show in 2007 but nothing more was heard of her.

Johnson and Loftus are building the new version in double-diagonal utile and have had to also cast the extreme looking version of the typical Flying 15 keel.

You can see more of Johnson & Loftus Boatbuilders work on the website johnsonandloftus.co.uk

The Flying 10 will be on the Flying 15 Association stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexander Palace over the weekend of the 4 and 5 of March.

The class will also have the Royal Flying Fifteen, Coweslip, on their stand C2 at the Dinghy Show.

Gerald New - Sailweb

9 February 2017 18:33 GMT