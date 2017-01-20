Times They Are a-Changin at the RYA

Derbyshire is to retire from the organisation in September 2017.

His retirement will leave another important post vacant at the RYA - Olympic Manager Stephen Park OBE is leaving this spring.

The RYA is now seeking two outstanding candidates to lead the development of racing in the UK, the World Class Programme and the British Sailing Team for the Tokyo 2020 cycle and beyond.

Derbyshire first joined the RYA as National Racing Coach in 1985 – coaching Finns, Europes and Lasers until 1996, whereupon he became Olympic Manager for the Sydney 2000 cycle.

Sydney was the first Games following the introduction of National Lottery funding for sport and one which saw Britain’s biggest performance improvement at any sailing Games.

Since 2001 he has been the Director of Racing, overseeing the RYA’s World Class Programme and talent pathways, as well as the broader remit of racing participation in all its forms in the UK.

RYA CEO Sarah Treseder said:

“Both John and Sparky together have driven forward challenging programmes capable of delivering over successive years and cycles."

“Exciting opportunities now exist for two new individuals to take up their batons, further develop and refresh our Racing programmes and ensure this success continues in the years to come.”

Role descriptions and application details for both the Director of Racing and Olympic Performance Manager roles are available on the RYA website.

Requests for initial confidential conversations in connection with these posts should be sent to Dawn Brown: dawnbrown@positivedynamics.co.uk

Follow Sailweb on Facebook



G New

9 February 2017 11:32 GMT