VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation approaches Barbados

Unstable winds and a sea with waves 5-7 meters high have slowed the progress of Mirpuri on the route from Cape Verde to Barbados.

Skipper Paulo Mirpuri said that the trip has been going very well, with the team united and a good performance from the VOR70, with incredible speeds of 30 knot peaks in 22 knots of wind, reached in the first days of the route.

The team will take a second jibe to get a more direct route to the north end of the island. And the wind is expected to increase in strength.

Skippered by Portuguese businesssman Paulo Mirpuri, the initial voyage signals the start of his ambitious sailing project to sponsor a Portuguese team in the 2020 Volvo Ocean Race.

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 February 2017 15:33 GMT