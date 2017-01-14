News
 

VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation approaches Barbados

The VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation (formally Green Dragon) is reported to be 150 miles from Barbados with an ETA early Sunday.

Click image for a larger image

Unstable winds and a sea with waves 5-7 meters high have slowed the progress of Mirpuri on the route from Cape Verde to Barbados.

Skipper Paulo Mirpuri said that the trip has been going very well, with the team united and a good performance from the VOR70, with incredible speeds of 30 knot peaks in 22 knots of wind, reached in the first days of the route.

The team will take a second jibe to get a more direct route to the north end of the island. And the wind is expected to increase in strength.

Skippered by Portuguese businesssman Paulo Mirpuri, the initial voyage signals the start of his ambitious sailing project to sponsor a Portuguese team in the 2020 Volvo Ocean Race.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
4 February 2017 15:33 GMT

Related articles

VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation approaches Barbados 4 February 2017 15:33
Charlie McKee steps down from US Sailing Team 3 February 2017 12:10
Saxton and Groves to end Nacra 17 campaign 1 February 2017 18:26
Volvo 2020 project well on way 1 February 2017 10:25
World Sailing headquarters returns to London 31 January 2017 17:20
Mirpuri Foundation sets sail for a better world 30 January 2017 10:40
Death of celebrated yachting cartoonist 27 January 2017 14:05
Has UK Sailing hit the buffers? 24 January 2017 19:08
World Sailing Video for February 22 January 2017 22:53
Boot Dusseldorf - All things to all men 21 January 2017 17:58
Youth Sailing Worlds bids are in 20 January 2017 22:53
Finn and Kite sailors are US Sailing’s Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year 14 January 2017 9:15


Latest






















UK Hosted