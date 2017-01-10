Charlie McKee steps down from US Sailing Team

McKee assumed the role shortly after the London 2012 Olympic Games. With McKee as High Performance Director, the team achieved notable performance gains over the past four years.

A young U.S. Olympic Sailing Team qualified for six medal races in the ten sailing events in Rio 2016, and Caleb Paine came away with a bronze medal in the Finn class.

The US Sailing Team is managed by the United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body for the sport of sailing and sailboat racing.

The top boats in each Olympic class are selected annually to be members of the US Sailing Team. US Sailing helps these elite athletes with financial, logistical, coaching, technical, fitness, marketing and communications support.

3 February 2017 12:10 GMT