Saxton and Groves to end Nacra 17 campaign

Groves has been offered a career opportunity of a six-month internship at a London investment bank, so will be taking a break from the Olympic campaign trail while she gains new skills and experiences.

Finishing on a high with Sailing World Cup gold in Miami last weekend, during their short partnership Saxton and Groves were regular faces at the front of the mixed multihull fleet.

They won the 2015 NAcra 17 European Championship and two World Cup gold medals in the build-up to the Rio Games, finishing their first Olympic Games in ninth place.

Saxton will seek to establish a new campaign with a new crew looking towards Tokyo 2020, as the Nacra 17 transitions to a foiling boat later this year.

G New

1 February 2017 18:26 GMT