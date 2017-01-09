News
 

Saxton and Groves to end Nacra 17 campaign

Rio Olympians Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves, are to end their Nacra 17 campaign after two successful years together.

Click image for a larger image

Groves has been offered a career opportunity of a six-month internship at a London investment bank, so will be taking a break from the Olympic campaign trail while she gains new skills and experiences.

Finishing on a high with Sailing World Cup gold in Miami last weekend, during their short partnership Saxton and Groves were regular faces at the front of the mixed multihull fleet.

They won the 2015 NAcra 17 European Championship and two World Cup gold medals in the build-up to the Rio Games, finishing their first Olympic Games in ninth place.

Saxton will seek to establish a new campaign with a new crew looking towards Tokyo 2020, as the Nacra 17 transitions to a foiling boat later this year.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
1 February 2017 18:26 GMT

Related articles

Saxton and Groves to end Nacra 17 campaign 1 February 2017 18:26
Volvo 2020 project well on way 1 February 2017 10:25
World Sailing headquarters returns to London 31 January 2017 17:20
Mirpuri Foundation sets sail for a better world 30 January 2017 10:40
Death of celebrated yachting cartoonist 27 January 2017 14:05
Has UK Sailing hit the buffers? 24 January 2017 19:08
World Sailing Video for February 22 January 2017 22:53
Boot Dusseldorf - All things to all men 21 January 2017 17:58
Youth Sailing Worlds bids are in 20 January 2017 22:53
Finn and Kite sailors are US Sailing’s Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year 14 January 2017 9:15
Gavin Reid receives Boats.com YJA Yachtsman of the Year Award 10 January 2017 22:08
Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year Awards 9 January 2017 22:29


Latest






















UK Hosted