Volvo 2020 project well on way

The VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation (formally Green Dragon) has already covered 700 miles since leaving Cape Verde last Sunday afternoon with a further 1.330 miles to Barbados.

Project manager Johannes Schwarz said on a satellite communication that the sailing has been quite wet because the waves are large and sweep the entire deck of the boat, making the work of the crew even more difficult and exhausting.

"We still do not know for sure if we're going to have to maneuver in order to not get too far south on the route, but we'll only know better about this tactical move later.”, added Johannes Schwarz, who also is the navigator and co-skipper.

Skippered by Portuguese businesssman Paulo Mirpuri, the initial voyage signals the start of his ambitious sailing project to sponsor a Portuguese team in the 2020 Volvo Ocean Race.

1 February 2017 10:25 GMT