News
 

Volvo 2020 project well on way

On the second day of the Atlantic crossing, the crew of the VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation is sailing at an average speed of 18 knots.

Click image for a larger image

The VOR70 Mirpuri Foundation (formally Green Dragon) has already covered 700 miles since leaving Cape Verde last Sunday afternoon with a further 1.330 miles to Barbados.

Project manager Johannes Schwarz said on a satellite communication that the sailing has been quite wet because the waves are large and sweep the entire deck of the boat, making the work of the crew even more difficult and exhausting.

"We still do not know for sure if we're going to have to maneuver in order to not get too far south on the route, but we'll only know better about this tactical move later.”, added Johannes Schwarz, who also is the navigator and co-skipper.

Skippered by Portuguese businesssman Paulo Mirpuri, the initial voyage signals the start of his ambitious sailing project to sponsor a Portuguese team in the 2020 Volvo Ocean Race.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here


G New
1 February 2017 10:25 GMT

Related articles

Saxton and Groves to end Nacra 17 campaign 1 February 2017 18:26
Volvo 2020 project well on way 1 February 2017 10:25
World Sailing headquarters returns to London 31 January 2017 17:20
Mirpuri Foundation sets sail for a better world 30 January 2017 10:40
Death of celebrated yachting cartoonist 27 January 2017 14:05
Has UK Sailing hit the buffers? 24 January 2017 19:08
World Sailing Video for February 22 January 2017 22:53
Boot Dusseldorf - All things to all men 21 January 2017 17:58
Youth Sailing Worlds bids are in 20 January 2017 22:53
Finn and Kite sailors are US Sailing’s Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year 14 January 2017 9:15
Gavin Reid receives Boats.com YJA Yachtsman of the Year Award 10 January 2017 22:08
Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year Awards 9 January 2017 22:29


Latest






















UK Hosted