World Sailing headquarters returns to London

World Sailing's headquarters will relocate from Southampton to central London, UK in late summer 2017.

An office location in central London is to be identified with a target move date of late summer 2017.

World Sailing has been based in Southampton for the past 20-years but the organisations roots, and its predecessors, the IYRU and ISAF, had been based in London since its formation in 1907

World Sailing evaluated Southampton, Geneva, Lausanne, London, Winchester, Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia. And then shortlisted: Southampton, London, Barcelona and Valencia.

Kim Andersen, World Sailing President commented, "As with all good leadership, the board and myself have looked into what is best for the World Sailing organization and for our sport."

"We have taken into consideration the DNA of World Sailing as a whole, the technical skills we need to run the organisation, the aspect of being international and having options of multi-lingual competencies and accessibility."

World Sailing is made up of 144 Member National Authorities, the national governing bodies for sailing around the world and 114 World Sailing Class Associations.

