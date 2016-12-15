Boot Dusseldorf - All things to all men

As the London Boat Show quietly slipped its mooring with barely a ripple, Boot Düsseldorf opened in a blaze of Kiel Week 'all things to all men' atmosphere.
Click image for a larger image
Around 440 builders, importers and dealers present a representative cross-section of the world market for boats and yachts at Boot Düsseldorf.
Around 1,800 large and small ships can be seen at the show, from the dinghy to the million-strong luxury yacht. And with a refreshing number of yachts with sails.
Click image for a larger image
Click image for a larger image
Click image for a larger image
Sir Ben explains how BAR will bring the Cup home -Click image for a larger image
Click image for a larger image
Click image for a larger image
Click image for a larger image
Click image for a larger image
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
21 January 2017 17:58 GMT