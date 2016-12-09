News
 

Youth Sailing Worlds bids are in

World Sailing has received bids from three Member National Authorities aiming to host the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championships.

Click image for a larger image

Notably there was not a bid from Britain.

The RYA bids for Sailing World Cup events at Weymouth in 2017 and 2018 were recently rejected by World Sailing.

Bids have been received by World Sailing from the following host cities:

Mar del Plata, Argentina
Melbourne, Australia
Sanya, China

Each bidding venue has indicated it would host the Youth Worlds, the pinnacle event for youth sailors, in December 2017.

Bid evaluations are ongoing and a decision will be made early February.

Related posts: Sailing World Cup Finals go to Spain and Germany

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
20 January 2017 22:53 GMT

Related articles

Youth Sailing Worlds bids are in 20 January 2017 22:53
Finn and Kite sailors are US Sailing’s Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year 14 January 2017 9:15
Gavin Reid receives Boats.com YJA Yachtsman of the Year Award 10 January 2017 22:08
Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year Awards 9 January 2017 22:29
London Boat Show opens to Perfect Storm 7 January 2017 10:14
Press Day at London Boat Show, Excel 6 January 2017 18:39
New Year Honours for Olympic sailors 30 December 2016 23:03
The World Sailing Show - December round-up 27 December 2016 9:44
Sir John Oakeley passes away 24 December 2016 18:27
Stephen Park is on his Bike 23 December 2016 9:48
Just a standard Wednesday in the RS showroom? 15 December 2016 9:06
Land Rover BAR Swimming Team nosedive off their foils 9 December 2016 18:41


Latest






















UK Hosted