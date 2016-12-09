Youth Sailing Worlds bids are in

Click image for a larger image

Notably there was not a bid from Britain.

The RYA bids for Sailing World Cup events at Weymouth in 2017 and 2018 were recently rejected by World Sailing.

Bids have been received by World Sailing from the following host cities:

Mar del Plata, Argentina

Melbourne, Australia

Sanya, China

Each bidding venue has indicated it would host the Youth Worlds, the pinnacle event for youth sailors, in December 2017.

Bid evaluations are ongoing and a decision will be made early February.

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 January 2017 22:53 GMT