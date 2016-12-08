News
 

Finn and Kite sailors are US Sailing’s Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year

Olympic Finn Bronze Medalist Caleb Paine and IKA Formula Kite World Champion Daniela Moroz were selected as US Sailing’s 2016 Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year.

Daniela Moroz - Click image for a larger image

Foiling prodigy Daniela Moroz has reached the pinnacle of her sport at the age of 15.

Moroz won all four races on the final day at the IKA Formula Kite World Championship to secure the world championship. She won eight of 12 races overall.

Caleb Paine prevailed in an epic medal race to earn a bronze medal in the Finn class at the Rio Games and return Team USA to the Olympic podium in sailing,

In his first career Olympic Games, Paine led the medal race at every mark.

He passed Croatia's Ivan Kljakovic Gaspic in the overall standings to earn a place on the podium.

Caleb Paine - Click image for a larger image (Amory Ross/US Sailing Team)

A slate of nominees, determined by the membership of US Sailing, was presented to a panel of accomplished sailing journalists, who together discussed the merits of each nominee and individually voted to determine the ultimate winners.

14 January 2017 9:15 GMT

