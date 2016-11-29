News
 

London Boat Show opens to Perfect Storm

The London Boat Show is opening to a Perfect Storm of Rail, Underground and Airline staff strikes during the coming week.

London Boat Show ExCel - Click image for a larger image

The Rail Unions are set to close all Southern rail sevices to London on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Also on Tuesday, thousands of British Airways cabin crew members will start a two-day strike over pay.

In addition the London Underground will be hit with up to 4,000 station and ticket staff set to walk out for 24 hours on Sunday evening (8 Jan).

Transport for London warned the Tube strike could see most Zone 1 stations shut and no services at all on some lines on Monday 9 january.

DLR services would operate as normal but could terminate before Bank if it was not possible to open that station.

Normal services to resume by the morning of Tuesday, 10 January.

The London Boat Show at the ExCel centre runs from Saturday 7 Jan to Sunday 15 January 2017.

Gerald New - Sailweb
7 January 2017 10:14 GMT

