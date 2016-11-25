Yachtsman and Young Sailor of the Year Awards





The announcement and awards will be made at a Gala Lunch at Trinity House, London on Tuesday 10 January.

"Voting has never been closer" reports Barry Pickthall, Chairman of the YJA.

The 2016 boats.com YJA Yachtsman of the Year is finely balanced between Olympic Finn Class Gold Medalist Giles Scott, Round the Island Race record setter Brian Thompson, and Clipper Race crewman Gavin Reid.

The finalists for the 2016 boats.com Young Sailor of the Year Award are 15 year old 2016 Topper world champion Elliott Kuzyk.

Tom Darling (18) and Crispin Beaumont (18), Bronze medalists at the 2016 29er World Championships, and powerboat racer Thomas Mantripp (15), who won last season's GP RYA British GT15 and British Sprint Championship titles.

Ian Atkins, President of boats.com, commented:

“The open nominations process for these two Awards highlighted the number of exceptional achievements that we have witnessed in 2016."

"Creating a shortlist of just three nominees for each category is never easy. We already look forward to announcing the winners on January 10.”

About the YJA

The Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) represents more than 260 specialist marine journalists, photographers, TV and radio presenters across the major sailing and boating regions in the world.

It aims to promote greater awareness of all aspects of leisure boating through the professional services offered by its members.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

4 January 2017 17:57 GMT