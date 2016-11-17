Sir John Oakeley passes away



Oakeley and Hunt - FD Shadow

John O was a multi champion in the Merlin Rocket and National 12 in the 50's, then moving into the Olympic 2-man dinghy, the Flying Dutchman.

This introduced a golden period for British sailing in the class, where with crew David Hunt, he won the World Championship in 1967 and was twice European Champion.

In 1972 he represented Britain at the Olympics in Kiel, Germany, racing a Soling.

Later concentrating on big-boat racing, he was a skipper in the Lionheart America's Cup challenge team in the 1980's.

The Funeral will be held at St Leonard's Church, Bursledon on the 30th December at 10.30am.



G New

24 December 2016 18:27 GMT