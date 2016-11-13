News
 

Stephen Park is on his Bike

As hinted at earlier, the RYA’s Olympic Manager, Stephen Park is leaving to take up a new post as the Great Britain Cycling Team’s Performance Director.

Park guided the British Sailing Team to the top of the sport’s medal table in Rio, and is to become British Cycling’s first Performance Director since 2014.

The 48-year-old has been the RYA’s Olympic Manager for the past four Olympic cycles, with Britain’s world-beating sailors amassing 23 Olympic and Paralympic medals during his time at the helm.

He will start work at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester in the spring of 2017.

Park said: “My time with the RYA has been hugely rewarding and Olympic sailing has evolved enormously during my 15 years as team manager, requiring an inquisitive and innovative approach to stay ahead of the game."

“Clearly as a sport cycling poses very different challenges to sailing, but it’s a sport I am very passionate about from a personal perspective, and I’m looking forward to meeting its challenges head on and with a highly motivated and experienced group of athletes and support staff alongside me.”

RYA Performance Director, John Derbyshire:

"This move will enable the RYA to review and refresh the programme which is an exciting opportunity and we will begin the search for a new Olympic Manager to take that forward early in the new year.”

Follow Sailweb on Facebook

G New
23 December 2016 9:48 GMT

Related articles

Stephen Park is on his Bike 23 December 2016 9:48
Just a standard Wednesday in the RS showroom? 15 December 2016 9:06
Land Rover BAR Swimming Team nosedive off their foils 9 December 2016 18:41
Paul Elvstrom dies at age of 88 years 8 December 2016 6:17
Portsmouth's farewell to Lusty - ex HMS Illustrious 7 December 2016 17:56
Winners from Racing Image awards 29 November 2016 17:21
The Rules in Practice 2017-2020 completely updated 28 November 2016 18:29
The Sailing Year - Every picture tells a story 25 November 2016 22:47
The Offshore Academy - Under New Ownership 22 November 2016 6:19
The World Sailing Show - November 2016 21 November 2016 20:19
Jez Fanstone steps down from New Zealand Yachting 17 November 2016 6:20
Kim Andersen is new President of World Sailing 13 November 2016 12:13


Latest






















UK Hosted