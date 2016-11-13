Stephen Park is on his Bike

Park guided the British Sailing Team to the top of the sport’s medal table in Rio, and is to become British Cycling’s first Performance Director since 2014.

The 48-year-old has been the RYA’s Olympic Manager for the past four Olympic cycles, with Britain’s world-beating sailors amassing 23 Olympic and Paralympic medals during his time at the helm.

He will start work at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester in the spring of 2017.

Park said: “My time with the RYA has been hugely rewarding and Olympic sailing has evolved enormously during my 15 years as team manager, requiring an inquisitive and innovative approach to stay ahead of the game."

“Clearly as a sport cycling poses very different challenges to sailing, but it’s a sport I am very passionate about from a personal perspective, and I’m looking forward to meeting its challenges head on and with a highly motivated and experienced group of athletes and support staff alongside me.”

RYA Performance Director, John Derbyshire:

"This move will enable the RYA to review and refresh the programme which is an exciting opportunity and we will begin the search for a new Olympic Manager to take that forward early in the new year.”

Follow Sailweb on Facebook



G New

23 December 2016 9:48 GMT