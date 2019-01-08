Tornado Worlds - Burvill and Puttman recover lead

The Youth crew Estela Jentsch and Daniel Brown of Germany had the best of day 3 with a win in race 5, and then a third place in race 6 to rocket up from tenth to third overall.

Jentsch and Brown took the first race ahead of Dave Lineman and Karl Taylor of New Zealand with Alan Gamble and Kim Nicholls of Australia in third place.

In the second race (R6) the Kiwi pair Rex and Brett Sellars continued their recovery with a win ahead of Burvill and Puttman with third going to Jentsch and Brown.

Tornado 2019 World Championship - Positions after 6 races

1st AUS Brett Burvill and Max Puttman 1 1 1 DSQ 8 2 13 pts

2nd SUI Jorg Steiner and Michael Gloor -16 2 2 1 10 4 19 pts

3rd GER Estela Jentsch and Daniel Brown 10 5 3 DNF 1 3 22 pts

4th NZL Julian Tankard and Simon Cooke 4 -12 7 2 11 8 32 pts

5th NZL Dave Lineman and Karl Taylor 7 -14 6 7 2 11 33 pts

6th AUS Alan Gamble and Kim Nicholls 14 -17 5 5 3 7 34 pts

7th NZL Rex Sellars and Brett Sellars 3 3 DNF OCS 5 1 36 pts

8th GER Marcus Betz and Nicholias Betz 6 4 10 4 12 -16 36 pts

9th CZE Zdenek Pavlis and Michaela Pavlisova 2 6 8 9 -13 12 37 pts

10th NZL Bill Caunce and Aaron Duncan 9 9 9 11 -17 10 48 pts

11th NZL Elly Warren and Winston Ordish-Benner 17 11 4 6 15 -18 53 pts

12th NZL Wayne Limbrick and Lewis Kidman 15 8 11 13 6 DNS 53 pts

13th AUT Dietmar Salzmann and Silvia Salzmann 11 16 RET 18 4 5 54 pts

14th NZL Jason Marra and Brendon Duske -22 7 17 8 16 9 57 pts

15th AUS Jared Eyles and Suzanne Eyles -18 10 12 3 18 15 58 pts

16th NZL Helena Sanderson and Jack Honey 8 20 RET 15 14 13 70 pts

17th GER Jurgen Jentsch and Sarah Jentsch 13 13 14 16 -19 14 70 pts

18th NZL Paul Francis and Vicky Francis 5 22 (24 RET) 17 9 21 74 pts

19th NZL Tomer Simhony and Benedict Wachsmann 20 21 16 12 -23 6 75 pts

20th GRE Maria Tsausidou and Harry Bailey 12 19 RET DNS 7 17 79 pts

21st NZL Phil Scherer and Tom Maidment 19 15 13 14 21 -22 82 pts

22nd CZE Jan Petrack and Adrian Webster -23 18 15 10 20 20 83 pts

23rd SUI Christian Manz and Artur Van Scala 21 -23 18 19 22 19 99 pts



