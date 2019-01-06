Tornado Worlds - Swiss lead after Day 2

Australia's Brett Burvill and Max Puttman, leaders after day 1 when they won the first two races, looked to have consolidated that lead after finishing day 2 with two more races wins.

But they were later successfully protested and disqualified from race 4 and drop back to fifth place overall.

Steiner and Gloor were elevated to first in the disputed race and now take the overall lead ahead of Marcus and Nicholias Betz of Germany. In third place are Julian Tankard and Simon Cooke of New Zealand.

The Kiwi pair Rex and Brett Sellars, who won the pre-worlds event, and were in second place overall after day 1, suffered gear failure on day 2 and now have a difficult route back.

Tornado 2019 World Championship - Positions after 4 races

1st SUI 225 Jorg Steiner and Michael Gloor 16 2 2 1 - - 21 pts

2nd GER 2 Marcus Betz and Nicholias Betz 6 4 10 4 - - 24 pts

3rd NZL 84 Julian Tankard and Simon Cooke 4 12 7 2 - - 25 pts

4th CZE 62 Zdenek Pavlis and Michaela Pavlisova 2 6 8 9 - - 25 pts

5th AUS 3 Brett Burvill and Max Puttman 1 1 1 24 - - 27 pts

6th NZL 91 Dave Lineman and Karl Taylor 7 14 6 7 - - 34 pts

7th NZL 121 Ely Warren and Winston Benner 17 11 4 6 - - 38 pts

8th NZL 70 Bill Caunce and Aaron Duncan 9 9 9 11 - - 38 pts

9th AUS 2 Alan Gamble and Kim Nicholls 14 17 5 5 - - 41 pts

10th GER 11 Estela Jentsch and Daniel Brown 10 5 3 24 - - 42 pts

11th AUS 330 Jared Eyles and Suzanne Eyles 18 10 12 3 - - 43 pts

12th NZL 90 Wayne Limbrick and Lewis Kidman 15 8 11 13 - - 47 pts

13th NZL 8 Rex Sellars and Brett Sellars 3 3 24 24 - - 54 pts

14th NZL 87 Jason Marra and Brendon Duske 22 7 17 8 - - 54 pts

15th GER 211 Jurgen Jentsch and Sarah Jentsch 13 13 14 16 - - 56 pts

16th NZL 82 Phil Scherer and Tom Maidment 19 15 13 14 - - 61 pts

17th CZE 73 Jan Petrack and Adrian Webster 23 18 15 10 - - 66 pts

18th NZL 92 Helena Sanderson and Jack Honey 8 20 24 15 - - 67 pts

19th NZL 94 Paul Francis and Vicky Francis 5 22 24 17 - - 68 pts

20th AUT 3 Dietmar Salzmann and Silvia Salzmann 11 16 24 18 - - 69 pts

21st NZL 93 Tomer Simhony and Benedict Wachsmann 20 21 16 12 - - 69 pts

22nd GRE 3 Maria Tsausidou and Harry Bailey 12 19 24 24 - - 79 pts

23rd SUI 229 Christian Manz and Artur Van Scala 21 23 18 19 - - 81 pts

