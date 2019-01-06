Tornado Worlds - Swiss lead after Day 2

Swiss pair Jorg Steiner and Michael Gloor take a three point lead after day 2 of the Tornado World Championships in Takapuna, New Zealand.
Australia's Brett Burvill and Max Puttman, leaders after day 1 when they won the first two races, looked to have consolidated that lead after finishing day 2 with two more races wins.
But they were later successfully protested and disqualified from race 4 and drop back to fifth place overall.
Steiner and Gloor were elevated to first in the disputed race and now take the overall lead ahead of Marcus and Nicholias Betz of Germany. In third place are Julian Tankard and Simon Cooke of New Zealand.
The Kiwi pair Rex and Brett Sellars, who won the pre-worlds event, and were in second place overall after day 1, suffered gear failure on day 2 and now have a difficult route back.
Tornado 2019 World Championship - Positions after 4 races
1st SUI 225 Jorg Steiner and Michael Gloor 16 2 2 1 - - 21 pts
2nd GER 2 Marcus Betz and Nicholias Betz 6 4 10 4 - - 24 pts
3rd NZL 84 Julian Tankard and Simon Cooke 4 12 7 2 - - 25 pts
4th CZE 62 Zdenek Pavlis and Michaela Pavlisova 2 6 8 9 - - 25 pts
5th AUS 3 Brett Burvill and Max Puttman 1 1 1 24 - - 27 pts
6th NZL 91 Dave Lineman and Karl Taylor 7 14 6 7 - - 34 pts
7th NZL 121 Ely Warren and Winston Benner 17 11 4 6 - - 38 pts
8th NZL 70 Bill Caunce and Aaron Duncan 9 9 9 11 - - 38 pts
9th AUS 2 Alan Gamble and Kim Nicholls 14 17 5 5 - - 41 pts
10th GER 11 Estela Jentsch and Daniel Brown 10 5 3 24 - - 42 pts
11th AUS 330 Jared Eyles and Suzanne Eyles 18 10 12 3 - - 43 pts
12th NZL 90 Wayne Limbrick and Lewis Kidman 15 8 11 13 - - 47 pts
13th NZL 8 Rex Sellars and Brett Sellars 3 3 24 24 - - 54 pts
14th NZL 87 Jason Marra and Brendon Duske 22 7 17 8 - - 54 pts
15th GER 211 Jurgen Jentsch and Sarah Jentsch 13 13 14 16 - - 56 pts
16th NZL 82 Phil Scherer and Tom Maidment 19 15 13 14 - - 61 pts
17th CZE 73 Jan Petrack and Adrian Webster 23 18 15 10 - - 66 pts
18th NZL 92 Helena Sanderson and Jack Honey 8 20 24 15 - - 67 pts
19th NZL 94 Paul Francis and Vicky Francis 5 22 24 17 - - 68 pts
20th AUT 3 Dietmar Salzmann and Silvia Salzmann 11 16 24 18 - - 69 pts
21st NZL 93 Tomer Simhony and Benedict Wachsmann 20 21 16 12 - - 69 pts
22nd GRE 3 Maria Tsausidou and Harry Bailey 12 19 24 24 - - 79 pts
23rd SUI 229 Christian Manz and Artur Van Scala 21 23 18 19 - - 81 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here