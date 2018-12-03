Alinghi take double win in Los Cabos

This was a fourth title win for Alinghi which makes them the joint most successful team ever to participate in the world-class, globe-trotting foiling circuit, level with former competitor, The Wave, Muscat.

Alinghi’s shore team also won the award for the best shore crew of the season, a new prize created by Extreme Sailing Series logistics partner, WTC Logistics.

Alinghi comprise of Arnaud Psarofaghis, Nicolas Charbonnier, Timothé Lapauw, Bryan Mettraux, and Yves Detrey. They finished top of the Los Cabos leaderboard, 11 points ahead of Roman Hagara' s Red Bull Sailing Team, with Oman Air of Phil Robertson in third pllace.

In the overall standings Alinghi finished nine points ahead of Oman Air, with SAP Extreme Sailing Team of Rasmus Køstner in third place.

The British team of Ben Ainslie finished fifth in both events.

