Oman Air lead in Los Cabos

An elated Oman Air finished the day tied on points with the Red Bull Sailing Team as they head into the penultimate day of the ten-month long Stadium Racing championship.

Swiss team Alinghi, the current overall Series frontrunners, finished the day in third place , with SAP Extreme Sailing Team, currently ranked second in the overall Series, pushing INEOS Team UK down into fifth place.

Extreme Sailing Series Los Cabos after 6 races

1st Oman Air 10 10 11 11 11 12 -- 65 pts

2nd Red Bull Sailing Team 12 12 12 12 7 10 -- 65 pts

3rd Alinghi 11 11 9 8 12 8 -- 59 pts

4th SAP Extreme Sailing Team 8 9 8 6 10 11 -- 52 pts

5th INEOS Rebels UK 9 7 10 10 9 7 -- 52 pts

6th US Team Extreme 7 6 7 9 6 9 -- 44 pts

7th Team Mexico 6 8 6 7 8 6 -- 41 pts

