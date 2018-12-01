Oman Air lead in Los Cabos

Team Oman Air reached new heights on the second day of Extreme Sailing Series Los Cabos, closing the racing at the front of the seven-strong international fleet.
An elated Oman Air finished the day tied on points with the Red Bull Sailing Team as they head into the penultimate day of the ten-month long Stadium Racing championship.
Swiss team Alinghi, the current overall Series frontrunners, finished the day in third place , with SAP Extreme Sailing Team, currently ranked second in the overall Series, pushing INEOS Team UK down into fifth place.
Extreme Sailing Series Los Cabos after 6 races
1st Oman Air 10 10 11 11 11 12 -- 65 pts
2nd Red Bull Sailing Team 12 12 12 12 7 10 -- 65 pts
3rd Alinghi 11 11 9 8 12 8 -- 59 pts
4th SAP Extreme Sailing Team 8 9 8 6 10 11 -- 52 pts
5th INEOS Rebels UK 9 7 10 10 9 7 -- 52 pts
6th US Team Extreme 7 6 7 9 6 9 -- 44 pts
7th Team Mexico 6 8 6 7 8 6 -- 41 pts
