Red Bull open with Hat-trick at Los Cabos



“It was the perfect day for us,” said skipper and helm, Hagara. “Our manoeuvres were good so it was all about getting off the start line. Clearly we are aiming for the win now.”

Trailing the rampant Red Bull team are Oman Air with Phil Robertson grabbing second place ahead of Swiss team Alinghi in the final Act of the season, valid for double points.

Ben Ainslie on INEOS Rebels UK struggled in the light winds, but finished the day in fourth place, one point ahead of the Danish SAP Extreme Sailing Team.

Extreme Sailing Series Los Cabos after 3 races

1st Red Bull Sailing Team 12 12 12 - - 36 pts

2nd Oman Air 10 10 11 - - 31 pts

3rd Alinghi 11 11 9 - - 31 pts

4th INEOS Rebels UK 9 7 10 - - 26 pts

5th SAP Extreme Sailing Team 8 9 8 - - 25 pts

6th Team Mexico 6 8 6 - - 20 pts

7th US Team Extreme 7 6 7 - - 20 pts

