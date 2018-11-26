Ainslie and Scott join INEOS Rebels UK for podium pitch

Seven international teams are heading to the waters of Cabo San Lucas on the Baja California peninsular for the 2018 grand finale series from 29 November to 2 December.

The Series leaderboard is close, just three points separate Swiss squad Alinghi and Danish SAP Extreme Sailing Team.

Team Oman Air is right behind them, edging closer to the leaders after their spectacular San Diego Act win at the end of October.

Back in fourth place the British INEOS Rebels bring out their senior sailors for the final to try and garb a podium place finish.

Team Principal and Skipper, Ainslie, will lead on the water as Helmsman, Olympic gold medallist Scott will make the tactical calls and two time America's Cup winner, Joey Newton maintains his role as Jib Trimmer.

Rebels sailors Oli Greber will continue on Bow with Mark Spearman as Mainsail Trimmer whilst Will Alloway and Adam Kay will support the team as reserve sailors.

Ainslie on lining up with the Rebels, “Mentoring the younger sailors is what our Rebels programme is all about. We’ve seen continual growth and improvement in the team throughout the year and Leigh (McMillan) has done a great job helping the guys to grow and develop their sailing skills."

The double-points racing gets underway from 14:00 UTC-7 on Thursday, 29 November.

2018 Extreme Sailing Series after 6 events

1st Alinghi 68 pts

2nd SAP Extreme Sailing Team 65 pts

3rd Oman Air 63 pts

4th INEOS Rebels UK 54 pts

5th Red Bull Sailing Team 50 pts

6th Team Mexico 42 pts

