Glenn Ashby is A-Cat World Champion

After two days of strong winds, the final day finally allowed the fleets to return to racing at Hervy Bay, Australia.

Pete Burling won the the first race (R7) with Heemskerk second and Ashby in third place.

Ashby then took the next two races to confirm the title, with Burling second in the two final race and Tuke taking third in both races.

Burling finished fourth overall, Darren Bundockin fifith and Steve Brewin sixth.

In the Classic fleet championship, Andrew Landenberger won the three final races to finish eight points ahead of Scott Anderson, with Graeme Parker completing the all Australian podium.

2018 A-Cat Worlds - Open Series after 9 races, 1 discard (69 entries)

1st AUS 111 Glenn Ashby 1 1 1 -5 1 -3 3 1 1 - - 9 pts

2nd NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk 4 3 2 -9 2 1 2 -5 4 - - 18 pts

3rd NZL 777 Blair Tuke 2 4 5 -8 3 4 -12 3 3 - - 24 pts

4th NZL 7 Peter Burling 3 7 9 -14 -10 2 1 2 2 - - 26 pts

5th AUS 88 Darren Bundock -7 5.5 4 1 4 7 -10 4 5 - - 30.5 pts

6th AUS 4 Steven Brewin 8 2 8 7 6 -9 6 -10 6 - - 43 pts

7th NZL 270 Dave Shaw 11 9 6 -25 5 -16 7 8 8 - - 54 pts

8th ESP 97 Iago Lopez Marra 9 -14 10 6 -22 5 11 7 7 - - 55 pts

9th AUS 25 Stephen Brayshaw 5 6 3 -32 9 11 -19 13 13 - - 60 pts

10th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney -13 11 7 11 -14 6 4 11 11 - - 61 pts

11th AUS 16 Mark Bulka 12 10 13 2 -19 -21 8 15 10 - - 70 pts

12th AUS 1065 Thomas Johnson 14 8 DNF 13 -15 13 5 12 12 - - 77 pts

13th AUS 89 James Clark 6 5 12 17 -26 DNF 17 14 14 - - 85 pts

14th AUS 1047 Robert Gough 10 12 18 -49 20 8 15 -21 15 - - 98 pts

15th NZL 96 Micah Wilkinson 17 16 11 12 12 -24 22 9 DNF - - 99 pts

16th AUS 1035 David Brewer 18 -23 -27 20 7 17 9 16 16 - - 103 pts

17th AUS 14 Adam Beattie 19 13 22 22 -38 -32 20 6 9 - - 111 pts

18th AUS 321 Andrew Williams 15 17 15 -19 16 -23 16 17 17 - - 113 pts

19th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dode 24 -33 14 -27 8 20 21 19 24 - - 130 pts

20th NED 28 Pieterjan Dwarshuis -34 20 20 15 18 18 13 -29 29 - - 133 pts

2018 A-Cat Worlds - Classic Series after 9 races, 1 discard (45 entries)

1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 7 -1 1 1 -5 1 1 1 1 1 - - 7 pts

2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson 15 2 2 -3 -8 3 2 2 2 2 - - 15 pts

3rd AUS 967 Graeme Parker 24.4 6 -9 -9 1 2 3 3 4.7 4.7 - - 24.4 pts

4th SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 29 3 3 2 -14 -9 7 5 4 5 - - 29 pts

5th USA 165 Bob Webbon 40 -15 6 4 -13 5 5 8 9 3 - - 40 pts

6th AUS 49 Matt Johnson 51 7 4 7 -40 -34 6 18 3 6 - - 51 pts

7th AUS 960 Neil Caldwell 52 20 7 6 -25 4 4 OCS 7 4 - - 52 pts

8th USA 99 Ben Hall 52 -17 8 5 11 7 -12 6 6 9 - - 52 pts

9th SUI 65 Charles Bueche 53 -19 -12 8 4 8 11 7 5 10 - - 53 pts

10th AUS 300 Andy Landenberger 71 13 10 DNS 7 12 8 4 -18 17 - - 71 pts

11th AUS 67 Trevor Brown 72 10 DNC DNC 15 6 9 10 10 12 - - 72 pts

12th AUS 954 Paul Neeskens 77 4 5 14 -19 17 18 -28 8 11 - - 77 pts

13th AUS 27 William Michie 78 DNF DNC 22 3 10 14 11 11 7 - - 78 pts

14th AUS 987 Clare Neeskens 87 -18 11 -20 9 13 13 12 15 14 - - 87 pts

15th USA 007 J Michael Krantz 98 14 16 11 20 -28 16 -25 13 8 - - 98 pts

16th AUS 984 Leon McNeill 106 22 20 12 2 15 21 14 -31 DNC - - 106 pts

17th AUS 1020 Bruce Woodward 111 -28 14 10 23 16 -26 21 12 15 - - 111 pts

18th AUS 40 Michael Kopp 117 16 18 15 16 -31 10 -35 19 23 - - 117 pts

19th AUS 957 Doug Haig 120 12 -25 21 6 24 -25 16 20 21 - - 120 pts

20th AUS 955 Peter York 124 8 19 17 -31 -27 17 22 17 24 - - 124 pts

