No racing at the A-Cat Worlds

Wednesday and Thursday look to be blown off as the Northerlies are in control. It will all go down to the wire in Friday's last three races.
No results posted Wednesday or Thursday for the A-Cat Worlds at Hervy Bay, Australia as strong Northerlies hit the event.
Australia's Glenn Ashby has a five point overall lead after six races completed. He leads from Holland's Mischa Heemskerk and Blair Tuke of New Zealand.
In the Classic fleet event, Andrew Landenberger leads by seven points from Scott Anderson with Graeme Parker in third place.
2018 A-Cat Worlds - Open Series after 6 races, 1 discard (69 entries)
1st AUS 111 Glenn Ashby 1 1 1 -5 1 3 - - 7 pts
2nd NED 007 Mischa Heemskerk 4 3 2 -9 2 1 - - 12 pts
3rd NZL 777 Blair Tuke 2 4 5 -8 3 4 - - 18 pts
4th AUS 88 Darren Bundock -7 5.5 4 1 4 7 - - 21.5 pts
5th NZL 7 Peter Burling 3 7 9 -14 10 2 - - 31 pts
6th AUS 4 Steven Brewin 8 2 8 7 6 -9 - - 31 pts
7th AUS 25 Stephen Brayshaw 5 6 3 -32 9 11 - - 34 pts
8th ESP 97 Iago Lopez Marra 9 14 10 6 -22 5 - - 44 pts
9th NZL 270 Dave Shaw 11 9 6 -25 5 16 - - 47 pts
10th USA 311 Bruce Mahoney 13 11 7 11 -14 6 - - 48 pts
2018 A-Cat Worlds - Classic Series (45 entries)
1st AUS 308 Andrew Landenberger 1 1 1 -5 1 1 5 pts
2nd AUS 31 Scott Anderson 2 2 3 -8 3 2 12 pts
3rd AUS 967 Graeme Parker 6 -9 9 1 2 3 21 pts
4th SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi 3 3 2 -14 9 7 24 pts
5th USA 165 Bob Webbon -15 6 4 13 5 5 33 pts
6th AUS 960 Neil Caldwell 20 7 6 -25 4 4 41 pts
7th SUI 65 Charles Bueche -19 12 8 4 8 11 43 pts
8th USA 99 Ben Hall -17 8 5 11 7 12 43 pts
9th AUS 300 Andy Landenberger 13 10 (46 DNS) 7 12 8 50 pts
10th AUS 954 Paul Neeskens 4 5 14 -19 17 18 58 pts
Full results here
